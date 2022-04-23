Draisaitl notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Draisaitl retrieved the puck and fed Kris Russell for an empty-net tally to seal the victory. Through nine games in April, Draisaitl's offense has been rather modest by his standards -- he has five goals and five helpers with a plus-1 rating this month. He's still put together a stellar campaign with 107 points (three shy of his career high), 268 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-19 rating in 77 appearances.