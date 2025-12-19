Draisaitl tallied an assist and fired four shots on net in Thursday's 3-1 win over Boston.

Draisaitl notched a secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play goal in the first period to put Edmonton on the board. With the apple, Draisaitl is up to 31 assists, 48 points and 93 shots on net through 35 games this season. While he hasn't found the back of the net in his last six games, the 30-year-old superstar has been a phenomenal playmaker during that stretch with 11 assists. He has quietly jumped up to fourth across the league in points and is a shoo-in for the century mark, barring injury. His plethora of offensive contributions over the past few weeks has Edmonton back in a playoff spot in the Pacific Division, which should lead to more high-level play from Draisaitl over the coming months.