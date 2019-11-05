Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Adds helper

Draisaitl registered an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

One assist is actually a bit of a pedestrian effort for the German, who played provider on Connor McDavid's first-period goal. Draisaitl's current point streak is at six games, during which he has seven goals and four helpers. For the year, Draisaitl has 27 points in 16 games, establishing himself as a top-five fantasy option.