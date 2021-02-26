Draisaitl notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.
Draisaitl set up Jesse Puljujarvi for the Oilers' second goal at 12:35 of the third period. With the helper, Draisaitl has six assists in his last three games. The German center is up to 34 points (10 goals, 24 helpers) through 22 contests, with 14 of his points coming with the man advantage. Draisaitl has added 61 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and six PIM.
