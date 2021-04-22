Draisaitl recorded a power-play assist, four shots on net, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Draisaitl earned the secondary helper on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Draisaitl is up to 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists), 133 shots on net, a plus-25 rating and 20 PIM through 45 contests. He's collected 26 power-play points and one shorthanded goal as an all-situations center.