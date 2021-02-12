Draisaitl notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
Draisaitl retrieved the puck and fed Tyson Barrie for the Oilers' third and final goal of the game. The 25-year-old Draisaitl has eight goals, 18 helpers, a plus-11 rating and 44 shots on net through 16 contests. Ten of his 26 points have come with the man advantage.
