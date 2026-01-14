Draisaitl tallied a goal, supplied two assists and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

Draisaitl played a hand in all three of Edmonton's goals, with the second of the trio being the one he scored himself to tie the game at two apiece. Following Tuesday's three-point performance, the 30-year-old center now has 25 goals, 42 assists and 135 shots on net through 47 games this season. While his teammate Connor McDavid is garnering all of the attention due to his 20-game point streak, Draisaitl has a solid streak of his own with 10 points during his five-game scoring run. Five of those points are goals, which have brought him up to a tie for fifth across the league in that regard. If he can push toward the 52 goals he posted in 71 regular-season games a year ago, the veteran center could end up posting a number near the top of the league.