Draisaitl picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Arizona.

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal in the second period before adding an assist on a Connor McDavid tally in the third. It's the fourth multi-point effort for Draisaitl in his last five games. He's now up to 44 points on the season (18 goals, 26 assists), trailing only McDavid for the league lead.