Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Already eclipses 200 career points

Draisaitl went plus-4 and whipped up a goal and three assists Tuesday, helping the Oilers to a 7-4 road win over the Hurricanes.

All of the German's points were had at even strength, which makes his effort all the more impressive. Draisaitl is now up to 73 goals and 130 assists in 260 career games, serving as a reminder of why the Oilers were willing to sign him for eight years and $68 million last August. He's certainly golden in the fantasy realm, so make sure Drat's in your lineup every time the Oilers hit the ice.