Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Another successful campaign

Draisaitl finished the 2017-18 season with 25 goals and 45 assists in 78 games.

The first-round pick in 2014 (#3 overall) closed out another 70-point season (77 points in 2016-17). Draisaitl also tallied 11 points on the power play -- albeit a drastic fall from 27 points with the man advantage in 2016-17. If there was an aspect of the 22-year-old center's game to be concerned about, it would be the lack of consistency -- Draisaitl scored eight points in his last 10 games but was held scoreless in five of those contests. The German stud is worth the erratic production -- especially considering the multitude of minutes alongside Connor McDavid.