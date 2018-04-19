Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Another successful campaign
Draisaitl finished the 2017-18 season with 25 goals and 45 assists in 78 games.
The first-round pick in 2014 (#3 overall) closed out another 70-point season (77 points in 2016-17). Draisaitl also tallied 11 points on the power play -- albeit a drastic fall from 27 points with the man advantage in 2016-17. If there was an aspect of the 22-year-old center's game to be concerned about, it would be the lack of consistency -- Draisaitl scored eight points in his last 10 games but was held scoreless in five of those contests. The German stud is worth the erratic production -- especially considering the multitude of minutes alongside Connor McDavid.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects 70th point•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Struggling with consistency•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Already eclipses 200 career points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Continues consistency•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fuels victory with two helpers•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...