Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Another two goals
Draisaitl scored two goals in a 5-3 win over Nashville on Saturday.
Draisaitl has six goals and 10 points in nine games so far. The multi-million dollar man is off to a nice start. Hopefully, this leads to a new career mark in points. And a playoff berth for the suddenly hot Oiler which have won five of seven games after losing their first two of the season.
