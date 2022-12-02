Draisaitl logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl opened the scoring Thursday with a power-play goal in the first period before adding an assist on a Connor McDavid goal in the second. Draisaitl extended his point streak to four games with five goals and two assists in that span. The 27-year-old center is having another excellent season offensively with 16 goals and 22 assists through 24 games.