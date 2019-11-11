Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Apples everywhere in win
Draisaitl picked up four assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Draisaitl played provider on all three of Connor McDavid's scores in the contest, as well as setting up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second tally. Two of the German's four helpers came on the man advantage. Just like that, Draisaitl reclaimed the league scoring lead with 34 points (14 goals, 20 helpers) in 19 games. It also extended his point streak to nine games, during which he has eight tallies and 10 apples.
