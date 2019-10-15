Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Assist on man advantage
Draisaitl registered a power-play helper in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
That's points in six straight games for Draisaitl (four goals, eight helpers). The German star joined teammate Connor McDavid atop the scoring list for the league. The helper was only Draisaitl's third power-play point of the campaign.
