Draisaitl racked up four assists, four shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl had a hand in all of the Oilers' goals Saturday with a pair each of primary and secondary helpers. The 25-year-old superstar crossed the 70-point mark in his 49th game of the season. He's at 24 goals, 47 assists, 144 shots, a plus-28 rating and 27 power-play points. Saturday was the fifth time Draisaitl had four or more points in a game this year.