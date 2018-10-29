Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Assists on game-winning goal

Draisaitl assisted on Connor McDavid's game-winning goal Sunday, part of a 2-1 overtime win against Chicago.

The German-born centerman now has 11 points in 10 games, and the Oilers have won three straight. A date with Minnesota awaits Tuesday, a team Draisaitl has played eight times before in his career, registering four points in those contests.

