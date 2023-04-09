Draisaitl notched an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.
Draisaitl set up a Philip Broberg tally in the third period. In his last game, Draisaitl saw a 13-game, 27-point streak end at the hands of the Ducks of all teams. While he wasn't highly involved Saturday, he at least got on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old superstar has 51 tallies, 73 helpers, 244 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 78 appearances.
