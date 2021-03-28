Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Oilers were idle for a week, so Draisaitl was rested and ready for the Leafs. But it wasn't enough for his team which lost on an unlucky goal in OT. Draisaitl sits second in the NHL in points with 53 (35 games) and he has put up points in 10 of his last 11 games. His kind of consistency can help carry you to a league win.