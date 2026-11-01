Draisaitl recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

After being blanked on the scoresheet for just the second time this season in Wednesday's clash, Draisaitl got back on the right foot by adding two helpers to Saturday's big win. With his pair of apples, the 31-year-old forward is up to 14 assists, 26 points and 50 shots on net over 14 appearances this season. He trails only his linemate Connor McDavid in points across the entire NHL, proving that Draisaitl is a force to be reckoned with regardless of his placement in the Oilers' lineup. The 13-year NHL veteran should continue to challenge the 100-point mark annually for the foreseeable future. If he can stay healthy across the entire 2026-27 campaign, Draisaitl could flirt with the 120-point mark for the second time in his career.