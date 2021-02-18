Draisaitl scored twice on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Draisaitl struck at even strength just 21 seconds after Jesse Puljujarvi scored, quickly pacing the Oilers to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 25-year-old Draisaitl restored a two-goal lead in the second period with his power-play tally at 16:45. That one stood as the game-winner. Draisaitl is up to 10 goals, 28 points, 50 shots and a plus-12 rating through 18 contests this season.