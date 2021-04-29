Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal and had a pair of shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

Draisaitl broke free in the neutral zone after a big Darnell Nurse blocked shot and ice the game with his empty-netter with nine seconds left in the third period. It was the 24th goal of the year for Draisaitl, who has produced four points in his last three contests. He has goals in back-to-back outings after going through a five-game goal drought.