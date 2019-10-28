Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Carries offense in loss

Draisaitl scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Both Oilers goals came in the third period when the team was futilely trying to come back from a 4-0 deficit. Draisaitl continues to shine, and he now has seven multi-point performances in 12 games to begin the season -- pushing him into a tie with John Carlson for the NHL scoring lead with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists).