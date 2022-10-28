Draisaitl scored late in the third period Thursday during a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks.

On his 27th birthday, Draisaitl connected on the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining in the third period Thursday. It was a rugged contest, featuring 14 second-period minor penalties. Draisaitl is nearly scoring at a two-points-per-game clip, amassing 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in eight games. Including his two assists Thursday, Draisaitl has converted at least one point in 10 consecutive outings against the Blackhawks, collecting seven goals and 12 assists during the span.