Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Chips in two helpers in 5-3 win
Draisaitl recorded two assists and two shots during Monday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
Despite all of the Oilers' struggles, Draisaitl has quietly collected a respectable 25 points through 30 games. It's hardly the offensive follow up fantasy owners were anticipating after the German recorded 29 goals and 77 points last year, but everything could be looking up from here out. Successful buy-low offers could pay off in spades down the stretch. After all, there's no guarantee Draisaitl doesn't line back up with Connor McDavid in all situations.
