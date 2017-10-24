Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Cleared to play Tuesday
Draisaitl (concussion) has been medically cleared and will suit up for Tuesday night's game in Pittsburgh, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Draisaitl returns to the Oilers' lineup after missing the last four contests and is expected to jump right back into his critical offensive role with the club. The German pivot fired 12 shots on goal and recorded three points in his only three games this year and is averaging 3:26 of ice time on the power play, making him an intriguing option in his return against a porous Penguins defense.
