Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Closes ground in Rocket chase
Draisaitl picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.
Draisaitl is breathing down Alex Ovechkin's neck for the Rocket Richard Trophy, as he sits two goals back of Ovechkin's 49 with five team games to play for the Oilers. His assist set up Connor McDavid for his 40th goal of the season. The pair have been great for Edmonton but got no help as usual.
