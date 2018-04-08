Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects 70th point
Draisaitl found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal early in the first period -- he finished the 2017-18 season with 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists). The young German battled inconsistency all season -- Draisaitl finished the year by collecting a point in back-to-back games despite being held off the scoresheet in the three games prior. Despite the uneven performances, the 22-year-old center spent the majority of the season alongside Connor McDavid -- making him worth the uncertainty across all formats.
