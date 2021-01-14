Draisaitl provided an assist and won 9-of-15 faceoffs in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Draisaitl had a helping hand on Kailer Yamamoto's second-period tally, the first of the year for the Oilers as a team. Other than that, the 25-year-old Draisaitl was held in check by the Canucks for most of the night. The reigning MVP had 110 points in 71 contests last season, but fantasy managers may have to wait until Thursday's rematch with the Canucks for Draisaitl to pop off.