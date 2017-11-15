Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects two assists against Vegas
Draisaitl dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's lopsided win over Vegas.
Draisaitl is operating at a point-per-game pace this season and is now up to five goals and 14 points through 14 contests. The Oilers exploding for eight goals Tuesday should be great for his fantasy value moving forward as it could be a sign their scoring woes are coming to an end. He's an automatic roll every game, but it is surprising he's yet to record a power-play point after dominating with the man advantage last season. Look for him to continue delivering steady production all season long.
