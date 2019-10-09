Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects two helpers Tuesday
Draisaitl picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The 23-year-old is off to flying start to the season with a goal and seven points through three games. Draisaitl struck for 50 goals and 105 points in a breakout 2018-19, but as long as he keeps seeing regular power-play shifts with Connor McDavid, there's no reason to think he can't approach that kind of production again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.