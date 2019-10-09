Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects two helpers Tuesday

Draisaitl picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The 23-year-old is off to flying start to the season with a goal and seven points through three games. Draisaitl struck for 50 goals and 105 points in a breakout 2018-19, but as long as he keeps seeing regular power-play shifts with Connor McDavid, there's no reason to think he can't approach that kind of production again.