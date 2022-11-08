Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games (six tallies, 11 helpers). This was his fourth multi-point effort in that span. the 27-year-old continues to chase teammate Connor McDavid (27 points) for the scoring lead in the league. Draisaitl is at eight goals and 25 points while adding 43 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 contests this year.