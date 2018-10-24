Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Continues fast start

Draisaitl scored a pair of goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

It's been a great start to 2018-19 for Draisaitl, who continued that Tuesday. He posted his third multi-point game of the young season in this one and recorded his first two-goal game. Draisaitl has four goals and eight points in seven games.

