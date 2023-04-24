Draisaitl had two goals and an assist in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4 on Sunday.

LA has no answer for Draisaitl. Over the first four games of this series, he's collected five goals and nine points. In the Kings' defense, no one had much luck containing Draisaitl during the regular season either, as demonstrated by his 52 goals and 128 points in 80 outings. All three of Draisaitl's points Sunday were recorded during the second period, which allowed Edmonton to erase a 3-0 deficit before the second intermission.