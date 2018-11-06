Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Continues to shine
Draisaitl scored between a game-high six shots in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.
Draisaitl waited at the top of the crease to tip in a rebound that originated from an Adam Larsson shot midway through the second period. The German pivot is up to eight goals and seven assists through 14 games this season, which is a career-best scoring pace.
