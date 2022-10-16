Draisaitl recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Draisaitl assisted on goals by Cody Ceci and Connor McDavid, the latter's tally coming on the power play. Through two games, Draisaitl's already up to a goal and four assists, with three of those five points coming on the power play. He's added four shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He'll often be the second-line center, but he can also move to the first line as a winger when the Oilers need to spark their offense.