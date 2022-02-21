Draisaitl notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.
Draisaitl became the third player in the league to reach the 70-point mark with his helper on Evander Kane's goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Draisaitl has four goals and five assists in nine games in February. He leads the NHL with 35 goals, and he's added 175 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 50 appearances overall.
