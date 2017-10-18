Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Could return Saturday
Draisaitl (concussion) may be available to suit up against Philadelphia on Saturday and will be joining the team for its three-game road trip.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the news that Draisaitl might be back in action Saturday eliminates him from contention for Thursday's game-day lineup. If he does return to action versus the Flyers, the winger will almost certainly slot back into the top line with Connor McDavid.
