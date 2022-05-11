Draisaitl scored twice on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 5.

All three of Draisaitl's points came on special teams in the third period. He had a power-play helper on a Connor McDavid goal before scoring a shorthanded tally and a power-play goal of his own in a span of 2:35 to tie the game at 4-4. Draisaitl's only been held off the scoresheet in Game 4 -- he has five tallies, two assists, 14 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests, but the Oilers find themselves one loss away from the end of their season despite the forward's best efforts.