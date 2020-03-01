Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Crosses 100-point threshold
Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Draisaitl's first-period tally got him to 100 points for the year, and he didn't stay there long. The German tallied again in the second and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the game-winner in the third. Draisaitl has 39 scores, 102 points, 202 shots and 42 power-play points in 65 outings this season. He should shatter his career-high 105-point output from last year, and another 50-goal campaign isn't out of the question, either.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots power-play tally•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nearing century mark•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in OT win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nine points on four-game streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 90-point threshold•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.