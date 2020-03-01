Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Crosses 100-point threshold

Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Draisaitl's first-period tally got him to 100 points for the year, and he didn't stay there long. The German tallied again in the second and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the game-winner in the third. Draisaitl has 39 scores, 102 points, 202 shots and 42 power-play points in 65 outings this season. He should shatter his career-high 105-point output from last year, and another 50-goal campaign isn't out of the question, either.