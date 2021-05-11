Draisaitl had a pair of assist and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. He also won 15 of 20 (75.0 percent) faceoffs.

Draisaitl sprung Connor McDavid on a breakaway for the overtime winner, his second helper of the night after earlier assisting on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal. The assists were Draisaitl's 50th and 51st of the season and extended his point streak to six games (six goals, eight assists). He has 81 points heading into Edmonton's penultimate game of the regular season Wednesday against the Canadiens.