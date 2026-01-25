Draisaitl provided three assists, four shots on goal, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Draisaitl logged the 600th assist of his career on an Evan Bouchard goal in the second period. Draisaitl didn't stop there, helping out Bouchard again in the third and Connor McDavid in overtime. Through nine outings in January, Draisaitl has five goals and eight assists. He's up to 25 goals, 45 helpers, 144 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances this season.