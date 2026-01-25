Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Crosses 600-assist mark in career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl provided three assists, four shots on goal, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.
Draisaitl logged the 600th assist of his career on an Evan Bouchard goal in the second period. Draisaitl didn't stop there, helping out Bouchard again in the third and Connor McDavid in overtime. Through nine outings in January, Draisaitl has five goals and eight assists. He's up to 25 goals, 45 helpers, 144 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Returning to action•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Taking leave of absence•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Adds three points in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deposits late goal in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two goals in shootout loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three-point effort in win•