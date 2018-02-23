Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dazzles against Colorado
Draisaitl scored his 18th goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's overtime win over the Avalanche.
Draisaitl impressed in the victory, scoring a highlight-reel goal to tie the game before setting up Connor McDavid in overtime with an incredible assist. The German forward was credited with five shots on goal and is now sitting on 54 points (18 goals) in 56 games. The 22-year-old remains a dynamic fantasy forward on the top line alongside McDavid.
