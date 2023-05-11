Draisaitl posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Draisaitl set up a Mattias Ekholm tally in the first period. Near the end of the game, Draisaitl was on the receiving end of a vicious slash by Alex Pietrangelo, which appeared to hit the Oilers superstar around his hand or wrist. It may be something to monitor with Draisaitl, especially if he misses a practice ahead of Friday's Game 5. The 27-year-old has racked up 13 goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating through 10 playoff contests, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once.