Draisaitl recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Draisaitl was involved in goals by Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard in the first period. This was Draisaitl's third multi-point effort of the young season. The 27-year-old has four goals, five helpers, five power-play points, 18 shots on net and eight PIM this year. With Connor McDavid (undisclosed) ailing late in the contest, Draisaitl may be tasked with centering the top line in Tuesday's game versus the Wild.