Draisaitl notched four assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Draisaitl didn't let a few knocks during the contest, on top of a suspected injury he's dealt with since the first round, affect his play in this game. He had the primary assist on four of the Oilers' goals -- the only one he didn't set up was the tally Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a turnover. Draisaitl and the Oilers declined to elaborate on his health after the contest, but the details will likely be revealed at the team's end-of-season interviews. The 26-year-old still managed to rack up seven goals, 25 helpers, 44 shots and a plus-4 rating in 16 playoff outings, following up an excellent 55-goal, 110-point regular season.