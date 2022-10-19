Draisaitl recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
A second straight defeat for the Oilers didn't prevent Draisaitl from getting on the scoresheet. He set up Darnell Nurse's first-period tally in this contest. Through three games, Draisaitl has been steady with a goal, five assists, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Three of his six points have come on the power play.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Contributes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up three points Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Delivers four helpers in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Puts up another pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Piles on four more helpers•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps dealing assists•