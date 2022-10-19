Draisaitl recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

A second straight defeat for the Oilers didn't prevent Draisaitl from getting on the scoresheet. He set up Darnell Nurse's first-period tally in this contest. Through three games, Draisaitl has been steady with a goal, five assists, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Three of his six points have come on the power play.