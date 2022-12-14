Draisaitl contributed two goals and three assists in Edmonton's 6-3 win versus Nashville on Tuesday.
The crazy part is this isn't even Draisaitl's first five-point game against the Predators this season. He also recorded an assist and four helpers in Edmonton's 7-4 win against Nashville on Nov. 1. Draisaitl has earned six multi-point games in his last eight contests, bringing him up to 21 goals and 51 points in 30 games in 2022-23.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Adds another two points Friday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Adds two more points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fails to extend tally streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Four-point night extends streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Another two points in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up three points Wednesday•