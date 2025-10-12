Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deposits empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Draisaitl cut off the Canucks' comeback hopes with his third-period tally. The 29-year-old has opened 2025-26 with two goals, one assist, eight shots and a plus-1 rating over two contests. As expected, he's played on the wing for the first two games -- in formats where he didn't already have left-wing eligibility, it shouldn't take him long to gain it. Fantasy managers shouldn't have trouble finding space in their lineups for Draisaitl anyway, as he's one of a handful of players with an expectation for 100 points every year.
