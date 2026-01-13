Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deposits late goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Draisaitl found the scoresheet late into Monday's contest with a twine finder just eight seconds after Evan Bouchard's empty-net score. Overall, the 30-year-old Draisaitl now has 24 goals, 64 points and 129 shots on net across 46 games this season. Since Dec. 4, he ranks fourth in the league in points with 33 points across 19 games. He has played a large role in Connor McDavid's 19-game point streak with impressive numbers of his own. Draisaitl should continue to push towards his fifth consecutive season north of 100 points by the end of the regular season.
