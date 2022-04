Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead in the second period, but it didn't last to the end. The German is up to five goals and two assists in his last seven outings. He's amassed 55 tallies, 53 helpers, 40 power-play points, 273 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 78 contests this season.